Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde enjoys a date night at Wolf Alice concert

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles went out to supper and a performance. While there was controversy around her former nanny and that salad dressing recipe. Find out everything here.

There were “No Hard Feelings” Wednesday night, as Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde demonstrated.

Before going to The Wiltern for the Wolf Alice performance, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, and Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, were seen dining with pals at Pace restaurant in Los Angeles on October 19.

Wilde wore a knee-high pair of black boots and a little black slip dress with spaghetti straps for the occasion.

Styles, on the other hand, wore a white button-down shirt out of the tuck over a light blue sweater vest with a diamond pattern on it. His outfit was finished off by dark jeans and white sneakers.

A former nanny for the actress and her ex-Jason Sudeikis’ children, son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, made allegations about the couple’s turbulent 2020 breakup and the House alum’s subsequent relationship with the former member of One Direction just days prior to Styles and Wilde’s date night to see the English punk rock band.

According to the anonymous former nanny’s claims made to the Daily Mail on October 17, Sudeikis got irate and laid in front of the Booksmart director’s car when Wilde produced “special salad dressing” for Styles at their shared house.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.” Wilde and Sudeikis said in a joint statement to News on October 17 in response to the allegations.

The ex-couple claims that the nanny has been harassing them for the past 18 months, as well as their family members, close friends, and coworkers, and that the accusations have “reached its terrible apex.”

“We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone,” they declared in their conclusion.

