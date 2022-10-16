Advertisement
  Here is why Pierce Brosnan wore his wedding ring in 'Black Adam'
Here is why Pierce Brosnan wore his wedding ring in ‘Black Adam’

Articles
Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Smith

  • Pierce Brosnan paid homage to his wife Keely.
  • Prior to the film’s release, Keely gushed in response to her husband’s onscreen tribute.
  • “He’s a superhero at home, why not on the big screen too?”.
Pierce Brosnan paid homage to his wife by wearing their wedding ring while filming the superhero picture Black Adam.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the James Bond actor disclosed, “This is our wedding ring, and this is a watch that Keely bought me many years ago with an inscription that [reads], ‘Time flies on love’s wings,'” he said. “I decided to wear it for this character. It seemed appropriate.”

“The man [has] traversed the ages of time. He’s one of the most powerful sorcerers in the DC comic book world. He did have a wife called Enza, and she was even more powerful than him I hear,’ according to Pierce, who added, “I have no idea.” “who could portray Enza?

Keely gushed in response to the romantic gesture of her husband’s onscreen tribute, “I love those emblems, that he took those with him into the superpower, superhero realm.”

Prior to the release of Black Adam, Keely spoke to the entertainment news agency about her husband, stating, “he’s a superhero at home, so why not on the big screen too?”

