Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider expecting twins

The actress, who has won an Oscar, told Good Morning America on Wednesday that she and her husband, Philip Schneider, are having twins.

Swank said, “This is something I’ve wanted for a long time, and now I’m going to be a mom.” “Not just of one, but of two. I don’t think it’s true.”

“It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it,” the Alaska Daily star said about her exciting baby news.

Swank went on Live with Kelly and Ryan soon after her GMA interview and talked about her pregnancy, saying, “I’m feeling great right now, even though I’m a little confused about the time because I’m on Pacific time. But right now I’m feeling good.”

She also said that her Alaska Daily team didn’t know she was pregnant until she told them on Wednesday.

“But my clothes stopped fitting, so I had to cut my jeans open the other day. Then I put on a jacket that didn’t go with the rest, “the actress thought back. “They came and said, “That doesn’t make sense.” “Oh, I think it works,” I said. “No, it doesn’t.” “No, it does.” I’ll find a way to make it work.’ She says, “You can do it if you’re an executive producer, but this is weird.”

Swank then said that both she and Schneider’s families have twins and that she is “so excited” for the next step.

“It’s so wonderful. It’s a miracle in every way. It’s hard to believe, “she gushed.

