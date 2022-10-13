How Prince Harry once saved Meghan Markle’s life?

Prince Harry contacted a therapist for Meghan Markle.

The mother of two recalls the traumatic event in her life.

Other podcast participants claimed to have been labeled “crazy” in the past.

According to a story, Meghan Markle was distressed following an explosive appearance of herself and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex saved Meghan’s life. The Duke had to act swiftly to address his beloved wife’s infirmities. He contacted a therapist to assist Meghan in her recovery.

In the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes, the mother of two recalls the traumatic event in her life.

Meghan opened out like never before, saying: “When I was really bad, my husband helped me by finding a trusted therapist. And I got in touch with this woman. The voicemail I left her showed how bad I was .”

In the 50-minute “Deciphering Insanity” segment, the Duchess aimed to promote mental health awareness. She discussed her therapy candidly and offered guidance “I think it’s crucial that we are all very honest about our needs. We shouldn’t be afraid to seek outside help if it’s needed .”

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, admitted that she is frequently deemed “crazy” by society and the media. Other podcast participants, including the actors Deepika Padukone, Constance Wu, and Jenny Slate, claimed to have been labeled “crazy” in the past.

