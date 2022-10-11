If the film gets successful, will dedicate to my wife: Dr. Asad Jameel

“If the film gets successful, I will dedicate this to my wife,” Dr. Asad Jameel Khan, the executive producer of the film, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ said during a special conversation with BOL News.

He told that he had to use a helicopter to go to the set of the film on the last day of the shooting. “The reasons for coming into the industry are my wife Amara Hikmat and his father,” Dr. Asad Jameel told BOL News.

“I am seeing the response of the people in the ‘ Indian film industry ‘ on social media, while we will release the film with subtitles instead of dubbing in other countries. We are also going to release the film in Saudi Arabia,” Dr. Asad Jameel said while talking to BOL News.

According to him, dubbing the most awaited movie into other languages will destroy the effects and features of the film.

The film “The Legend of Maula Jatt” is a remake of the cult hit “Maula Jatt” from 1979. Fawad Khan will play the title character, with Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, and Humaima Malik. The movie is set to release across cinemas in Pakistan on October 13.