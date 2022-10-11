Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • If the film gets successful, will dedicate to my wife: Dr. Asad Jameel
If the film gets successful, will dedicate to my wife: Dr. Asad Jameel

If the film gets successful, will dedicate to my wife: Dr. Asad Jameel

Articles
Advertisement
If the film gets successful, will dedicate to my wife: Dr. Asad Jameel

If the film gets successful, will dedicate to my wife: Dr. Asad Jameel

Advertisement

 “If the film gets successful, I will dedicate this to my wife,” Dr. Asad Jameel Khan, the executive producer of the film, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ said during a special conversation with BOL News.  

He told that he had to use a helicopter to go to the set of the film on the last day of the shooting. “The reasons for coming into the industry are my wife Amara Hikmat and his father,” Dr. Asad Jameel told BOL News.

“I am seeing the response of the people in the ‘ Indian film industry ‘ on social media, while we will release the film with subtitles instead of dubbing in other countries. We are also going to release the film in Saudi Arabia,” Dr. Asad Jameel said while talking to BOL News.

According to him, dubbing the most awaited movie into other languages will destroy the effects and features of the film.

 

Advertisement

Also Read

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to be released on October 13
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to be released on October 13

The Legend of Maula Jatt movie is all set to release on...

The film “The Legend of Maula Jatt” is a remake of the cult hit “Maula Jatt” from 1979. Fawad Khan will play the title character, with Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, and Humaima Malik. The movie is set to release across cinemas in Pakistan on October 13.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Movies News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
King Charles is preparing to use his axe in response to Harry's accusations
King Charles is preparing to use his axe in response to Harry's accusations
Shaan Shahid's Daughter Bahishtt's wedding dance
Shaan Shahid's Daughter Bahishtt's wedding dance
Jeremy Renner home from hospital after 2 weeks of accident
Jeremy Renner home from hospital after 2 weeks of accident
King Charles & William are allegedly being
King Charles & William are allegedly being "blackmailed" by Harry
Andrew Tate believes 'someone wants to hurt him', claims bodyguard
Andrew Tate believes 'someone wants to hurt him', claims bodyguard
Prince Harry's attempt at American accent in Spare sparks frenzy
Prince Harry's attempt at American accent in Spare sparks frenzy
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story