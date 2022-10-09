‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to be released on October 13

The Legend of Maula Jatt movie is all set to release on October 13.

Executive producer Asad Jamil Khan shared a few pictures on his Instagram from the set of the film.

The film is based on the star cast of Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malik, 13 October.

Advertisement

The Legend of Maula Jatt movie is all set to release on October 13, executive producer Asad Jamil Khan has shared pictures from the set of the movie on Instagram.

Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the Pakistani star-studded film The Legend of Maula Jatt Executive producer Asad Jamil Khan shared a few pictures on his Instagram from the set of the film. The four producers of the film can be seen in the pictures.

Asad Jamil Khan is a doctor by profession who also runs a hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. But the dream of giving quality films to film lovers made him enter the film industry.

Asad Jameel is also the husband of the film’s executive producer Amara Hekmat. Asad Jamil Khan’s wife Amara Hekmat along with other producers are appreciating the pictures of Asad Jameel Khan for her commitment to taking the Pakistan film industry to greater heights.

Advertisement

It should be noted that four producers contributed to the production of Pakistan’s biggest budget film The Legend of Maula Jatt Amara Hekmat, Bilal Lashari, Ali Murtaza, and Asad Jamil Khan participated in the completion of the film.

The film is based on the star cast of Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malik, 13 October. will grace cinema halls around the world.

Also Read Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan and others at ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ press meeting The Legend of Maula Jatt cast attends a press meeting. The film...