Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to be released on October 13

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to be released on October 13

Articles
Advertisement
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to be released on October 13

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to be released on October 13

Advertisement
  • The Legend of Maula Jatt movie is all set to release on October 13.
  • Executive producer Asad Jamil Khan shared a few pictures on his Instagram from the set of the film.
  • The film is based on the star cast of Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malik, 13 October.
Advertisement

The Legend of Maula Jatt movie is all set to release on October 13, executive producer Asad Jamil Khan has shared pictures from the set of the movie on Instagram.

Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the Pakistani star-studded film The Legend of Maula Jatt Executive producer Asad Jamil Khan shared a few pictures on his Instagram from the set of the film. The four producers of the film can be seen in the pictures.

Asad Jamil Khan is a doctor by profession who also runs a hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. But the dream of giving quality films to film lovers made him enter the film industry.

The Legend of Maula Jatt

et of upcoming movie “The Legend of Maula Jatt”

Asad Jameel is also the husband of the film’s executive producer Amara Hekmat. Asad Jamil Khan’s wife Amara Hekmat along with other producers are appreciating the pictures of Asad Jameel Khan for her commitment to taking the Pakistan film industry to greater heights.

Advertisement

It should be noted that four producers contributed to the production of Pakistan’s biggest budget film The Legend of Maula Jatt Amara Hekmat, Bilal Lashari, Ali Murtaza, and Asad Jamil Khan participated in the completion of the film.

The film is based on the star cast of Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malik, 13 October. will grace cinema halls around the world.

Also Read

Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan and others at ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ press meeting
Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan and others at ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ press meeting

The Legend of Maula Jatt cast attends a press meeting. The film...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Movies News, Theatre News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry and Meghan to have a third child this year: prediction
Prince Harry and Meghan to have a third child this year: prediction
Airline takes a sly dig at Prince Harry, after Meghan's first-class flight claims
Airline takes a sly dig at Prince Harry, after Meghan's first-class flight claims
Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali pays visit to Mumbai home
Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali pays visit to Mumbai home
Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno' makes it to World Global Charts
Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno' makes it to World Global Charts
Prince William joked that he should have had Hollywood actress 'stopped'
Prince William joked that he should have had Hollywood actress 'stopped'
Naimal Khawar Khan share new Pictures with Family & Friends
Naimal Khawar Khan share new Pictures with Family & Friends
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story