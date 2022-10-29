Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Iman Ali appears in GMP to promote upcoming film “Tich Button” 
Iman Ali appears in GMP to promote upcoming film “Tich Button” 

Iman Ali appears in GMP to promote upcoming film “Tich Button” 

Iman Ali is a gorgeous Pakistani actress who works in both television and movies. Fans appreciate her ethereal beauty and her skillful performance. Iman is the daughter of renowned veteran actor Abid Ali from Pakistan (Late). She made numerous film appearances, such as in “Khuda Ke Liye,” “Bol,” and “Mah-e-meer.” Soon, Iman’s movie “Tich Button,” which is being made by Urwa Hocane, will be released in theaters.

The actress recently appeared in Nida Yasir’s show Good Morning Pakistan to promote her upcoming film Tich Button.

The movie Tich Button has a lot of big names in it. Urwa Hocane is the one who produced the movie. It is her first movie, and Farhan Saeed, Sonya Hussyn, Feroze Khan,

Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane and Mohib Mirza were all seen at the event of the trailer launch.

The film will be released on October 28, 2022.

