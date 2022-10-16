Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
J.K. Rowling reveals Hagrid cannot perform a Patronus charm

J.K. Rowling reveals Hagrid cannot perform a Patronus charm

Articles
Advertisement
J.K. Rowling reveals Hagrid cannot perform a Patronus charm

J.K. Rowling reveals Hagrid cannot perform a Patronus charm

Advertisement
  • JK Rowling’s Harry Potter character Hagrid may not be able to cast a Patronus charm.
  • Because he was expelled from Hogwarts as a teenager.
  • The half-giant, whom his mother abandoned when he was a baby.
Advertisement

Rowling, Rubeus Hagrid cannot perform a Patronus charm because of its complexity, according to a statement made by J.K. Rowling.

The reports that in 2015, J.K. Rowling made an unexpected revelation regarding Rubeus Hagrid, a beloved character.

Hagrid’s Patronus form came up when a fan asked Rowling about it because the groundskeeper had an oddly intimate relationship with paranormal animals.

The author’s shocking response was,  “Hagrid couldn’t produce a Patronus. It’s a very difficult spell.”

The Patronus charm is portrayed in books and movies as one of the witches’ or wizards’ most effective defence charms to ward off evil beings like Dementors.

One of the most difficult spells to perfect is patronus magic. A wizard must also use his most potent memory to construct the charm before casting the spell.

Advertisement

The report also says that Rowling’s response would make sense given that Hagrid is unable to cast the spell because he was expelled from Hogwarts when he was a teenager.

Additionally, it’s possible that the cherished half-giant, whom his mother abandoned when he was a baby, does not have just enough fond memories to cast a Patronus charm.

Also Read

Here’s why J.K. Rowling “can kill Dumbledore but not Hagrid”
Here’s why J.K. Rowling “can kill Dumbledore but not Hagrid”

J.K. Rowling once revealed why she couldn't kill Rubeus Hagrid in Harry...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Movies News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Naseeruddin Shah said we do not hear Urdu language in our films
Naseeruddin Shah said we do not hear Urdu language in our films
Shekhar Kapur says I don’t know why people still call me a director
Shekhar Kapur says I don’t know why people still call me a director
Michelle Yeoh makes history as first Asian best actress Oscar nominee
Michelle Yeoh makes history as first Asian best actress Oscar nominee
Judd Hirsch becomes second-oldest acting nominee at Oscars
Judd Hirsch becomes second-oldest acting nominee at Oscars
Austin Butler says Oscar nomination is bittersweet after Lisa Marie's death
Austin Butler says Oscar nomination is bittersweet after Lisa Marie's death
Subhash Ghai on turning 80 and continuing to produce movies
Subhash Ghai on turning 80 and continuing to produce movies
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story