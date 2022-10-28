Madhuri Dixit will dance to Devdas on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Janhvi Kapoor joins her onstage.

The Dhadak actress will talk Mili this weekend.

Janhvi arrived to cheers. Beautiful red bodycon dress. Janhvi and Madhuri Dixit dance together to “Kaahe Chhed Mohe. Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan starred. This song included legendary singers Kavita Krishnamurthy, Birju Maharaj, and Madhuri Dixit.

Before performing to the song on JDJ 10, Madhuri reminded the audience that Janhvi’s mother Sridevi had performed to the same song in a previous season of the dance reality program.

Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, after her husband Boney Kapoor discovered her lifeless in a Dubai bathtub.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Career



Janhvi Kapoor appeared in the 2018 Tamil version “Good Luck Jerry,” starring Janhvi. Rai produced the film. Disney Plus Hotstar released the film this year.

Mili, a Malayalam version of Helen, is Kapoor’s next film. She will star in “Mr. and Mrs. Mahi” opposite Rajkummar Rao and “Bawaal” with Varun Dhawan.

