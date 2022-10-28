Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Janhvi Kapoor matches steps with Madhuri Dixit on popular Devdas song
Janhvi Kapoor matches steps with Madhuri Dixit on popular Devdas song

Janhvi Kapoor matches steps with Madhuri Dixit on popular Devdas song

Articles
Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor matches steps with Madhuri Dixit on popular Devdas song

Janhvi Kapoor matches steps with Madhuri Dixit on popular Devdas song

Advertisement
  • Madhuri Dixit will dance to Devdas on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
  • Janhvi Kapoor joins her onstage.
  • The Dhadak actress will talk Mili this weekend.
Advertisement

Madhuri Dixit will dance to Devdas on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Janhvi Kapoor joins her onstage. The Dhadak actress will talk Mili this weekend. Bollywood director Karan Johar, legendary beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene, and “dancing queen” Nora Fatehi judge Season 10 of this dance reality show.

Jhalak Dikhhla Janhvi Kapoor Jaa
Janhvi arrived to cheers. Beautiful red bodycon dress. Janhvi and Madhuri Dixit dance together to “Kaahe Chhed Mohe. Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan starred. This song included legendary singers Kavita Krishnamurthy, Birju Maharaj, and Madhuri Dixit.

Before performing to the song on JDJ 10, Madhuri reminded the audience that Janhvi’s mother Sridevi had performed to the same song in a previous season of the dance reality program.

Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, after her husband Boney Kapoor discovered her lifeless in a Dubai bathtub.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Career

Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor appeared in the 2018 Tamil version “Good Luck Jerry,” starring Janhvi. Rai produced the film. Disney Plus Hotstar released the film this year.

Mili, a Malayalam version of Helen, is Kapoor’s next film. She will star in “Mr. and Mrs. Mahi” opposite Rajkummar Rao and “Bawaal” with Varun Dhawan.

Also Read

Janhvi Kapoor calls Vijay Deverakonda as ‘practically married’
Janhvi Kapoor calls Vijay Deverakonda as ‘practically married’

In a recent interview conducted to promote her next movie Mili, Janhvi...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shahid Afridi shares a beautiful picture of Ansha Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Shahid Afridi shares a beautiful picture of Ansha Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Christina Perri discusses
Christina Perri discusses "disassociating" from the birth of her daughter Pixie
Kangana Ranaut appreciates Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra
Kangana Ranaut appreciates Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra
Salim Khan's Hindu father-in-law had issues with his religion
Salim Khan's Hindu father-in-law had issues with his religion
Margaret Josephs claims Jennifer Aydin progression was sure as hell
Margaret Josephs claims Jennifer Aydin progression was sure as hell
Rakul on the title of Chhatriwali: 'I'm not sure what's cringey about it'
Rakul on the title of Chhatriwali: 'I'm not sure what's cringey about it'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story