Janhvi Kapoor calls Vijay Deverakonda as ‘practically married’
In a recent interview conducted to promote her next movie Mili, Janhvi...
Madhuri Dixit will dance to Devdas on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Janhvi Kapoor joins her onstage. The Dhadak actress will talk Mili this weekend. Bollywood director Karan Johar, legendary beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene, and “dancing queen” Nora Fatehi judge Season 10 of this dance reality show.
Janhvi arrived to cheers. Beautiful red bodycon dress. Janhvi and Madhuri Dixit dance together to “Kaahe Chhed Mohe. Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan starred. This song included legendary singers Kavita Krishnamurthy, Birju Maharaj, and Madhuri Dixit.
Before performing to the song on JDJ 10, Madhuri reminded the audience that Janhvi’s mother Sridevi had performed to the same song in a previous season of the dance reality program.
Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, after her husband Boney Kapoor discovered her lifeless in a Dubai bathtub.
Janhvi Kapoor’s Career
Mili, a Malayalam version of Helen, is Kapoor’s next film. She will star in “Mr. and Mrs. Mahi” opposite Rajkummar Rao and “Bawaal” with Varun Dhawan.
