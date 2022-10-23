Jaya Bachchan is in the happiest mood as she clicks pics at Diwali

Advertisement
  • Jaya Bachchan had a great time and met Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha for some candid photos.
  • On Saturday, Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha’s actor spouse Ali Fazal were also present at the celebration.
  • Later, Swara shared some joyful images from the party on her Instagram Stories.
At the Diwali party hosted by fashion designer Abu Jani, Jaya Bachchan had a great time and met Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha for some candid photos. On Saturday, Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha’s actor spouse Ali Fazal were also present at the celebration. Later, Swara shared some joyful images from the party on her Instagram Stories.

Veteran performer Jaya Bachchan expressed her "extremely strong feelings" over celebrity stereotyping...

Swara uploaded a photo with the description “Mukkebaaz.” It displayed Jaya punching the camera while seated between Swara and Richa. In response to the photo, Ali Fazal said, “God you three make a team.” Swara was dressed in a white lehenga, while Richa chose a traditional yellow attire. Jaya was dressed in a white salwar suit with embroidery.

Swara also expressed her gratitude to Richa and Ali Fazal for taking the photos. She shared a photo of herself with Jaya and the two of them grinning for the camera, writing, “Love her! I want to be just like her when I grow up.

She continued by uploading a video of herself dancing with Sonali Bendre to her song Humma Humma. She posted the video to her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Of course I am giddy with excitement! I danced to Humma Humma with the original Humma Girl. The amazing and lovely Sonali Bendre.

Jahan Chaar Yaar is where Swara Bhasker was last spotted. Her subsequent appearance will be in the murder mystery Mimamsa and Mrs. Falani. A multi-day ceremony was recently held to honour Richa and Ali’s marriage. Jaya will now appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a film by Karan Johar that will be released the following year.

Next Story