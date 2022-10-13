Johnny Depp teases ex-wife Amber Heard with new amazing looks

Johhny Depp won the defamation trial against Amber Heard not so long ago.

He recently shaved his goatee to tease Amber.

He has embarked on a music tour.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp, who recently won his life back after winning a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, startled admirers in New York City on Wednesday with his stunning new clean-shaven appearance.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor seemingly teased her former Amber Heard as he revealed his sculpted jawline after cutting off his distinctive goatee.

The 59-year-old celebrity was in high spirits as he welcomed fans outside the restaurant while wearing a fashionable leather jacket, necklaces, and a plaid shirt.

Johnny Depp has embarked on a music tour, playing many gigs and releasing new music after his high-profile legal battle against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.