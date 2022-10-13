Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Johnny Depp teases ex-wife Amber Heard with new amazing looks

Johnny Depp teases ex-wife Amber Heard with new amazing looks

Articles
Advertisement
Johnny Depp teases ex-wife Amber Heard with new amazing looks

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp

Advertisement
  • Johhny Depp won the defamation trial against Amber Heard not so long ago.
  • He recently shaved his goatee to tease Amber.
  • He has embarked on a music tour.
Advertisement

Johnny Depp, who recently won his life back after winning a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, startled admirers in New York City on Wednesday with his stunning new clean-shaven appearance.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor seemingly teased her former Amber Heard as he revealed his sculpted jawline after cutting off his distinctive goatee.

The 59-year-old celebrity was in high spirits as he welcomed fans outside the restaurant while wearing a fashionable leather jacket, necklaces, and a plaid shirt.

Johnny Depp has embarked on a music tour, playing many gigs and releasing new music after his high-profile legal battle against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Also Read

Johnny Depp ‘intimidation’ of a nurse resulted in ‘negative consequences’
Johnny Depp ‘intimidation’ of a nurse resulted in ‘negative consequences’

Amber Heard's nurse claims Johnny Depp coerced her into giving testimony in...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pakistani short film 'Naam Badal Dena' one of the best film at Cannes
Pakistani short film 'Naam Badal Dena' one of the best film at Cannes
Timothée Chalamet dreamed of play a role Apple TV+ advertisement  
Timothée Chalamet dreamed of play a role Apple TV+ advertisement  
Shaan Shahid's niece dance at a family wedding goes viral
Shaan Shahid's niece dance at a family wedding goes viral
Dakota Johnson makes a joke on Armie Hammer's claims of cannibalism
Dakota Johnson makes a joke on Armie Hammer's claims of cannibalism
Prince Harry wants apology from father who gave 'privileged and gilded life'
Prince Harry wants apology from father who gave 'privileged and gilded life'
Netflix reveals highly-anticipated 'You' season 4 episode titles
Netflix reveals highly-anticipated 'You' season 4 episode titles
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story