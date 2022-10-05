Kanye West shocked fans with his outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West sparks controversy with his outfit at Paris Fashion Week.

The rapper wore a shirt featuring the words “White Lives Matter”.

Candace Owens, who wore the same shirt in white to the show, also included it in a photo.

The outfit of Kanye West causes a stir as he left his fans shocked. Fans were surprised when Kanye West appeared at his Yeezy presentation during Paris Fashion Week on Monday wearing a shirt that read “White Lives Matter.”

The rapper and Candace Owens, who was also wearing a shirt with the same words, were spotted matching. With his black long-sleeve tee bearing the message, the rapper aroused debate.

Wearing the contentious clothing, Kanye gave his Yeezy presentation. The conservative commentator Candace Owens, who wore the same shirt in white to the show, also included it in a photo that she posted on Twitter. Pope John Paul II and the Spanish phrase “We Will Follow Your Example,” “Seguiremos Tu Ejemplo,” appeared on the front of the t-shirt.

Kanye covered a wide range of topics in his address, including classism in the fashion business. The MC remarked, “People feel like they have the right to come to my face and call me crazy. Like it doesn’t hurt my feelings.

Or like, you don’t have to be crazy in order to change the world”, via People. In the meantime, netizens could not stop discussing Kanye’s controversial outfit considering the meaning behind “White Lives Matter.”

According to People, the Anti-Defamation League has referred to the wording on West’s shirt as a “white supremacist statement” that was first used in 2015 when the Black Lives Matter movement got underway.

However, this is not the first time Kanye’s clothing and fashion choices have caused a stir. The rapper had previously garnered attention for donning a MAGA hat when performing on Saturday Night Live in 2018.

