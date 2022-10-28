Kanye West wants to name album ‘Ye’ after Nazi leader Adolf Hitler

Kanye West strongly admires Adolf Hitler.

The rapper considered naming his album after the Nazi leader.

Ye’s “obsession” with Hitler created a toxic work environment.

Kanye West apparently has a strong admiration for Adolf Hitler and even considered naming his album after the German dictator.

A former business executive of the rapper, now known as Ye, told the international news agency that West had been enamored with Hitler for a long time and used to openly display his adoration for him while creating a terrible work environment for his colleagues.

In light of the continuing issue regarding West’s anti-Jewish remarks, the CEO provided insight into the toxic work environment generated in part by Ye’s “obsession” with Hitler.

“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” according to an insider.

The executive, who requested anonymity, stated that he quit his job for the stated reason and reached a deal with Ye over workplace problems, including harassment.

The source added that West discussed reading Mein Kampf, the 1925 autobiographical manifesto of the Nazi party leader, and lauded Hitler and the Nazi party for their use of propaganda.

Additionally, the source disclosed that those closest to the Praise God singer were “fully aware” of his opinion on Hitler.

In addition, the outlet reported that four sources allege West wanted his eighth studio album to be titled “Hitler,” but he ultimately released it as Ye.

