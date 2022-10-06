Kareena Kapoor Khan can’t be stopped!

The actress has a lot of exciting projects coming up, and she just gave fans a sneak peek as she prepares to start filming Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller.

A few days ago, Kareena was seen at the Mumbai airport with her son Jeh Ali Khan as she flew to London to film this movie.

The movie, which didn’t have a name yet, was set to start filming in London in October. Now, it looks like filming has finally started, which makes Kareena Kapoor Khan very happy. Kareena posted a picture of herself getting ready in front of the mirror on her Instagram story. Kareena took a selfie in front of the mirror while her team worked on her look. In the caption, she wrote, “Getting ready for Day 1 Tom…” and added star-struck emojis to show how excited she was. In her Instagram story, she also mentioned Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor. Look at the photo down below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will appear in Hansal Mehta’s next movie, a murder mystery with no male lead. The actress told Mid-Day she won’t appear like a movie star in this part. “We’re visiting London. I portray a new investigator in the movie. Because I’ve played flashy parts, I’m different. “This is a hazardous step for me,” she remarked.

Future projects for Kareena Kapoor

Last seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena will also feature in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X. Hansal Mehta’s project is unnamed. She’s also working with Rhea Kapoor.

