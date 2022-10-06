Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares FIRST LOOK from Hansal Mehta’s film

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares FIRST LOOK from Hansal Mehta’s film

Articles
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares FIRST LOOK from Hansal Mehta’s film
Advertisement
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan can’t be stopped!
  • The actress has a lot of exciting projects coming up, and she just gave fans a sneak peek as she prepares to start filming Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller.
  • A few days ago, Kareena was seen at the Mumbai airport with her son Jeh Ali Khan as she flew to London to film this movie.
Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan can’t be stopped! The actress has a lot of exciting projects coming up, and she just gave fans a sneak peek as she prepares to start filming Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller. A few days ago, Kareena was seen at the Mumbai airport with her son Jeh Ali Khan as she flew to London to film this movie. Now, a few days later, she has shown how she got ready for Hansal Mehta’s next movie at midnight.

The movie, which didn’t have a name yet, was set to start filming in London in October. Now, it looks like filming has finally started, which makes Kareena Kapoor Khan very happy. Kareena posted a picture of herself getting ready in front of the mirror on her Instagram story. Kareena took a selfie in front of the mirror while her team worked on her look. In the caption, she wrote, “Getting ready for Day 1 Tom…” and added star-struck emojis to show how excited she was. In her Instagram story, she also mentioned Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor. Look at the photo down below.Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan will appear in Hansal Mehta’s next movie, a murder mystery with no male lead. The actress told Mid-Day she won’t appear like a movie star in this part. “We’re visiting London. I portray a new investigator in the movie. Because I’ve played flashy parts, I’m different. “This is a hazardous step for me,” she remarked.

Future projects for Kareena Kapoor
Last seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena will also feature in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X. Hansal Mehta’s project is unnamed. She’s also working with Rhea Kapoor.

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor Khan starts filming for Hansal Mehta in London
Kareena Kapoor Khan starts filming for Hansal Mehta in London

For her upcoming project alongside Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor, actress Kareena...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Adam Rich 'Didn't Care About Being Famous
Adam Rich 'Didn't Care About Being Famous
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed expecting second baby
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed expecting second baby
Angelina Jolie couldn't stop looking at Shah Rukh Khan
Angelina Jolie couldn't stop looking at Shah Rukh Khan
Pakistani comedian Majid Jahangir passed away
Pakistani comedian Majid Jahangir passed away
Janey Godley annoyed by fans' questions amid terminal cancer
Janey Godley annoyed by fans' questions amid terminal cancer
Waseem Badami answers Majid Jahangir's complaints
Waseem Badami answers Majid Jahangir's complaints
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story