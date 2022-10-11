Siddhant Chaturvedi is getting ready for the release of Phone Bhoot, which stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is getting ready for the release of Phone Bhoot, which stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Gurmmeet Singh is in charge of the horror-comedy that the three of them are making together. Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha, and Nidhi Bisht also have small roles in the movie. Now, before the trailer for Phone Bhoot comes out, Siddhant, who made his acting debut in the 2019 movie Gully Boy, talked about what it was like to work with Katrina in the upcoming movie.

Siddhant told Bollywood Hungama, “I would say that it’s great to work with her. She might look nice, but she likes to play tricks on people. We were also juniors, so she played jokes on us a lot. It was fun to work with her because she was so kind. I had a lot to learn from her. I think she is one of the hardest-working actresses I have worked with.” Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s company, Excel Entertainment, is in charge of making Phone Bhoot. On November 4, the movie will be shown in theatres.

At the same time, Siddhant has a lot of interesting projects coming up at work. The actor will next be seen with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby have backed it. The movie will be Arjun Varain Singh’s first time as a director. It is being billed as a story about three friends in Mumbai who grow up in the digital age. This is the second time Siddhant and Ananya have worked together on screen. The first time was in Shakun Batra’s film Gehraiyaan.

The actor will also be in Yudhra, a romantic action-thriller that is being made by Excel Entertainment, which is run by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Malavika Mohanan also stars in the movie, which is directed by Ravi Udyawar, who is best known for Sridevi’s Mom.

