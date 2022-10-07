Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Bollywood
  • Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif stops Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter on their way to a ‘fun ride’
Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif stops Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter on their way to a ‘fun ride’

Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif stops Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter on their way to a ‘fun ride’

Articles
Advertisement
Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif stops Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter on their way to a ‘fun ride’
Advertisement
  • The year’s most anticipated film is Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
  • Fans have been eager to see the trio on screen ever since the movie was announced.
  • On November 4, Gurmmeet Singh’s film Phone Bhoot will be released. Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha, and Nidhi Bisht also appear in the movie in minor roles.
Advertisement

Under the Excel Entertainment brand, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani produced it. It had previously been scheduled to arrive on October 7.

Also Read

Ishaan Khatter shares BTS PIC with Phone Bhoot co-stars
Ishaan Khatter shares BTS PIC with Phone Bhoot co-stars

The forthcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan...

Currently, Katrina published a funny video with Siddhant and Ishaan on her social media account before the movie’s trailer was released. The Sooryavanshi actress captioned it on Instagram, writing: “Hey. What do you suppose your destination is? @siddhantchaturvedi @ishaankhatter The #PhoneBhootTrailer still has three days to go.” In it, Katrina can be seen attempting to stop Siddhant and Ishaan from going on a fun ride while wearing a black outfit. Sharing the video, actor Gehraiyaan tweeted, “Trying to reach our destination safely in 3 Days!”

Watch the video featuring Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Advertisement

Katrina’s first movie since getting married to Vicky Kaushal is Phone Bhoot. In a romantic ceremony, the pair exchanged vows in December of the previous year. The actress from Tiger Zinda Hai will be seen in the film for the first time as a ghost.

Also Read

Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter reveal new poster
Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter reveal new poster

Fans have eagerly anticipating trio's appearance in movie Phone Bhoot, which stars...

In addition, Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant are developing some intriguing film possibilities. Salman Khan and she will work together again on Tiger 3. Next up for Katrina is Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Ishaan will play the part of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the movie Pippa. Additionally, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli will be in the movie. Siddhant is starring alongside Ananya and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan by Zoya Akhtar.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jeff Beck dies at 78
Jeff Beck dies at 78
Netflix to start streaming SAG Awards from next year
Netflix to start streaming SAG Awards from next year
Sumbul Touqeer's uncle wants her to be careful from Tina Datta
Sumbul Touqeer's uncle wants her to be careful from Tina Datta
Isha Sesay opens up about having a baby and becoming a single mother at the age of 47
Isha Sesay opens up about having a baby and becoming a single mother at the age of 47
Meredith Grey Declares 'Change Is Good' as She Says Goodby to Seattle
Meredith Grey Declares 'Change Is Good' as She Says Goodby to Seattle
Saboor Aly shows off her ethereal charm in festive red clothes
Saboor Aly shows off her ethereal charm in festive red clothes
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story