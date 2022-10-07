The year’s most anticipated film is Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Fans have been eager to see the trio on screen ever since the movie was announced.

On November 4, Gurmmeet Singh’s film Phone Bhoot will be released. Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha, and Nidhi Bisht also appear in the movie in minor roles.

Under the Excel Entertainment brand, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani produced it. It had previously been scheduled to arrive on October 7.

Currently, Katrina published a funny video with Siddhant and Ishaan on her social media account before the movie’s trailer was released. The Sooryavanshi actress captioned it on Instagram, writing: “Hey. What do you suppose your destination is? @siddhantchaturvedi @ishaankhatter The #PhoneBhootTrailer still has three days to go.” In it, Katrina can be seen attempting to stop Siddhant and Ishaan from going on a fun ride while wearing a black outfit. Sharing the video, actor Gehraiyaan tweeted, “Trying to reach our destination safely in 3 Days!”

Katrina’s first movie since getting married to Vicky Kaushal is Phone Bhoot. In a romantic ceremony, the pair exchanged vows in December of the previous year. The actress from Tiger Zinda Hai will be seen in the film for the first time as a ghost.

In addition, Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant are developing some intriguing film possibilities. Salman Khan and she will work together again on Tiger 3. Next up for Katrina is Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Ishaan will play the part of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the movie Pippa. Additionally, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli will be in the movie. Siddhant is starring alongside Ananya and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan by Zoya Akhtar.