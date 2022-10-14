Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding confirmed?

Sidharth Malhotra and the beautiful Kiara Advani have decided to get married.

Sidharth wants to marry Kiara and is glad that she is single.

Bollywood Life says that after three years of dating, Sidharth Malhotra and the beautiful Kiara Advani have decided to get married. The stunning Kabir Singh actress is ready to walk down the aisle in April 2023.

The celebrity couple kept their relationship quiet for a long time, but they finally talked about it on Koffee With Karan 7. Karan Johar, the host and a Bollywood director, got them to admit that they are more than “just friends.”

Kiara and Sidharth met at the end-of-the-year party for Lust Stories and hit it off right away. Not surprisingly, their hot chemistry in Shershaah showed how much they loved each other on screen.

On Karan Johar’s show, the actor from Ek Villan said that he wants to marry Kiara and is glad that she is single and that he met her.

On the other hand, Kiara almost said that she was ready to get married to Sidharth and even invited Karan and Shahid Kapoor to their wedding to do the Dola Re dance.

A source added, “The couple might get narrated next year in April and it will be a very close-knit affair. In fact, no one from Bollywood will be invited to the wedding as mostly it will take place in Delhi with Sidharth’s family and relatives.”

