The royal couple have been in Scotland for the past few weeks following the state funeral of the Queen.

Appeared to be paying tribute to the late monarch, who loved attending church.

Prince Charles has inherited the entire Balmoral Estate from his mother, the Queen Mother.

On Sunday, King Charles and Queen Camilla, who have been in Scotland for a few weeks, were seen attending a private service at the small parish church.

During the service, the couple looked stunning as they appeared together in stunning outfits.

The new King of the United Kingdom looked dapper in a beige tweed jacket with a gold, blue, and black striped tie.

Camilla, for her part, wore a green coat with a bright red collar, a green beret adorned with an eye-catching feather, and simple jewellery.

The two appear to have paid homage to the late Queen by attending the service, as it is a royal tradition that the late monarch, who frequently visited church while staying at her nearby Balmoral estate, was fond of.

Following the Queen’s state funeral, the royal couple are expected to remain at Birkhall, their estate home. When the Queen Mother died in 2002, Charles inherited Birkhall and frequently spends summers there with Camilla.

William and Harry’s father inherited his grandmother’s Scottish vacation home, the Castle of Mey, and later opened a bed-and-breakfast in the grounds. King Charles has now inherited the entire Balmoral Estate from his late mother, who died last month.

