Kriti Sanon on shooting Bhediya and Adipurush simultaneously

  • Bhediya’s trailer premiered today.
  • The horror comedy opens next month.
  • Kriti said she was filming Bhediya and Adipurush at the trailer premiere today.
Bhediya’s trailer premiered today. The horror comedy opens next month. Kriti said she was filming Bhediya and Adipurush at the trailer premiere today. She had issues but commended her directors for making it easy. Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan feature in the Adipurush teaser.

Kriti Sanon:
“I am lucky to acquire such a broad variety of personalities,” the actress stated. Changing movies is challenging. Working with excellent directors is enjoyable. They take full care of actors.” She called Bhediya one of her favourite flicks and outstanding screenplays. I loved filming this video in Arunachal Pradesh. My most unique look. “I hope this picture performs well at the box office and receives all the audience love,” the actress continued.

Kriti posted the teaser on Instagram, writing, “#Bhediya! Bhediya, India’s first creature-comedy trailer! In theatres November 25th in 2D and 3D.” Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, and Abhishek Banerjee co-star alongside Varun.

Adipurush: Prabhas plays Raghava, Kriti Sanon plays Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh, based on Lord Ram, Sita, and Ravana, in this Ramayana-inspired film.

Coming films: Kriti Ganpath: Part 1 opposite Tiger Shroff and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.

