  Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor shared throwback posts and dance reel
  • Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic film, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, clocked 25 years.
  • Madhuri Dixit left fans nostalgic with her latest post.
  • Karisma wrote, ‘Memories that last forever.’
Dil Toh Pagal Hai, starring Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Shah Rukh Khan, has been a big hit for 25 years. It came out on Sunday. Karisma Kapoor posted pictures from the film sets as a way to mark the occasion. She wrote, “Memories that last forever.

Karisma wore her famous co-ord set from the movie in the first picture. The next one was with Yash Chopra, who is a director. The rest were behind-the-scenes clips with Karisma, Shah Rukh, and Madhuri that played in between scenes.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

In response to the post, Rhea Kapoor wrote in the comments that Karisma was an “Icon.” Dia Mirza added, “You are amazing! Loved you in this movie. Manish Malhotra and Malaika Arora, two of her best friends, were also seen giving her a lot of love for the post.

In the meantime, Madhuri Dixit’s latest post made fans miss her. She posted a video on Instagram of herself doing the hook step from her popular song “Are Re Are” from the movie “Dil Toh Pagal Hai.” “Celebrating 25 years of Dil Toh Pagal Hai with my favorite song of the movie. Which one is yours?” she asked fans in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

