Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan were photographed together in December 2018.

They were wrapping up the play Maharshi, which became the third highest-grossing Telugu film of the year.

The pair posed for a selfie with Namrata Shirodkar and Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

Maharshi became the third highest-grossing Telugu film of the year.

Dropping the image on Instagram, Mahesh Babu captioned the post, “Schedule wrap for #Maharshi, a much-needed fun evening with friends & family!” For the unversed, Maharshi became the third highest-grossing Telugu film of the year.

Take a look at the post below:

Up next, Mahesh Babu has teamed with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for the project tentatively named SSMB28. The anticipated drama would reunite him with Radhe Shyam actor Pooja Hegde. S Thaman composed the soundtrack for SSMB28, produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations and S Radhakrishna. This untitled film will debut worldwide on April 28, 2023, according to the producers.

After the success of RRR, Ram Charan is at the height of his career. He’ll direct S Shankar’s next. The movie has been titled RC15 for now. He will portray an officer and a student, according to reports. The drama stars Kiara Advani and the RRR star.

