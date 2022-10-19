Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan’s ‘great evening with friends and family’
Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan’s ‘great evening with friends and family’

Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan’s ‘great evening with friends and family’

Articles
Advertisement
Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan’s ‘great evening with friends and family’

Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan’s ‘great evening with friends and family’

Advertisement
  • Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan were photographed together in December 2018.
  • They were wrapping up the play Maharshi, which became the third highest-grossing Telugu film of the year.
  • The pair posed for a selfie with Namrata Shirodkar and Upasana Kamineni Konidela.
Advertisement

Tollywood stars Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan are hugely popular. They were photographed together in December 2018. The 2019 play Maharshi, starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde, ended with the iconic photo. They took a selfie with Namrata Shirodkar and Upasana Kamineni Konidela, their spouses and friends.

Dropping the image on Instagram, Mahesh Babu captioned the post, “Schedule wrap for #Maharshi, a much-needed fun evening with friends & family!” For the unversed, Maharshi became the third highest-grossing Telugu film of the year.

Take a look at the post below:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Advertisement

Up next, Mahesh Babu has teamed with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for the project tentatively named SSMB28. The anticipated drama would reunite him with Radhe Shyam actor Pooja Hegde. S Thaman composed the soundtrack for SSMB28, produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations and S Radhakrishna. This untitled film will debut worldwide on April 28, 2023, according to the producers.

After the success of RRR, Ram Charan is at the height of his career. He’ll direct S Shankar’s next. The movie has been titled RC15 for now. He will portray an officer and a student, according to reports. The drama stars Kiara Advani and the RRR star.

Also Read

Mahesh Babu will romance Deepika Padukone in SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29
Mahesh Babu will romance Deepika Padukone in SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29

SSMB29, a jungle-based adventure drama, will likely start filming in the first...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
4th Commissioner’s Karachi Marathon held in Karachi
4th Commissioner’s Karachi Marathon held in Karachi
Watch: Suhana Khan looks stylish in black silk dress
Watch: Suhana Khan looks stylish in black silk dress
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter express love for Prince Harry and Meghan
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter express love for Prince Harry and Meghan
Gavin Rossdale raves over daughter Daisy Lowe for her 34th birthday
Gavin Rossdale raves over daughter Daisy Lowe for her 34th birthday
King Charles expected to react to Harry and Meghan allegations
King Charles expected to react to Harry and Meghan allegations
Kate Middleton teases some interesting news about her royal work on Instagram
Kate Middleton teases some interesting news about her royal work on Instagram
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story