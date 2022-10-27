Advertisement
Edition: English
Meghan Markle claims her podcast criticism is "very cut up"

Articles
Meghan Markle

  • Meghan Markle’s claims in her podcast Archetypes caused a huge backlash.
  • A royal expert said that the Duchess doesn’t let the “negativity” bother her.
  • While she doesn’t find it fair or easy to deal with at times
Meghan Markle’s claims in her podcast Archetypes caused a huge backlash, but a royal expert said that the Duchess doesn’t let the “negativity” bother her.

Christina Garibaldi told the media that someone close to her told her that the mother of two gets “extremely disappointed” by “negative backlash.”

“[However], she learned a long time ago not to get too cut up or demotivated by those who wish to dwell in negativity, especially over something so trivial as a job she left many years ago,” she added.

“The source adds [that] she knows that there are certain critics who will go to great lengths to stir the pot and call her out as a hypocrite in any way possible.” The expert kept talking about it.

“While she doesn’t find it fair or easy to deal with at times, her general response is to shrug her shoulders and say [that] it is what it is,” she said, pointing out that she “doesn’t regret her comments” and that her “bottom line”

