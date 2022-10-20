Meghan Markle told to follow Queen’s “fine words” in memoir

Meghan Markle recently paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

A royal expert advised her to back up her “good words” with “constructive attitudes”.

The mother-of-two should embrace “positive attitudes,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle recently delivered a moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth, but an expert advised her to back up her “good words” with “constructive attitudes.”

The Duchess of Sussex stated in an interview the Duchess of Sussex said, “Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.”

“It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband.’”

Following the death of the monarch, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams advised the mother-of-two to embrace “positive attitudes.”

Fitzwilliams explained to the sources, “Meghan has rightly paid tribute to the Queen in the interview [with Variety].”

Advertisement “Throughout her 70-year reign, the Queen believed in a strong monarchy, which served the people, which she did so brilliantly.” “It would only be fitting if this example were followed by the Sussexes and that fine words were followed by constructive attitudes.” He stated, “This would apply to Harry’s memoir and to their forthcoming Netflix documentary.” “The Queen was highly admired in the United States and the Sussexes would also be respected if they took a more constructive attitude to the monarchy.”

Advertisement Also Read Meghan Markle wishes for more for her daughter Lilibet Meghan discussed her experience on 'Deal or No Deal' with Paris Hilton....