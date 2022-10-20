Meghan Markle wishes for more for her daughter Lilibet

Meghan discussed her experience on ‘Deal or No Deal’ with Paris Hilton.

The mother-of-two said she left the reality show with a “pit in her stomach” Meghan hopes Lilibet aspires to be “to be slightly higher”.

Meghan Markle has revealed that she wants more for her baby Lilibet, revealing her wishes for her little munchkin.

The mother-of-two discussed her experience on Deal or No Deal in her most recent Archetypes episode.

Meghan acknowledged her baby during her talk with Paris Hilton on the show, “We were even given spray-tan vouchers each week because there was a very cookie cutter idea of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about our beauty.”

“I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach.”

“Like I said, I was thankful for the job but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart.”

The Duchess of Sussex hopes Lilibet aspires to “to be slightly higher.”

