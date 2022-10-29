Advertisement
Edition: English
  • Navya Naveli Nanda’s ‘early birthday surprise’ for BFF Ananya Panday
  • Navya Naveli Nanda and Ananya Panday are close.
  • At parties, events, and more, the two are childhood friends.
  • Ananya and Navya frequently promote each other on social media and send adorable birthday messages.
Navya Naveli Nanda and Ananya Panday are close. At parties, events, and more, the two are childhood friends. Navya and their friends Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan appear in Ananya’s Instagram photos. Ananya and Navya frequently promote each other on social media and send adorable birthday messages. On October 30, Ananya Panday turns 24. Navya surprised the actress two days before her birthday.

Navya Naveli Nanda’s early birthday surprise for Ananya Panday
Navya Naveli Nanda surprised Ananya Panday early for her birthday. Ananya Panday showed viewers what Navya sent her on her Instagram story. The photo shows pink balloons in the centre of the room. One enormous heart-shaped balloon read “Happy Birthday Ananya,” and other balloons were assembled underneath with “Happy Birthday” foil balloons on top. Behind the balloons is a basket of flowers.

Navya Nanda and Ananya Panday’s friendship
Ananya Panday hyped Navya Nanda’s podcast two months prior on Instagram. Navya sent Ananya a wonderful message and hamper. “Even though I hear you talk 24*7 I can’t wait for this podcast!!!! @navyananda #WhatTheHellNavya,” Ananya commented alongside photos.

Ananya Panday’s career
Ananya Panday last starred in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. She will appear in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ayushmann Khurrana plays the lead in Dream Girl 2.

Ananya Panday attended Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali Party with BFF Navya Naveli Nanda
Ananya Panday attended Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali Party with BFF Navya Naveli Nanda

Yesterday was a big night for Bollywood Four prominent Diwali parties that...

