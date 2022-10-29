Navya Naveli Nanda and Ananya Panday are close.

At parties, events, and more, the two are childhood friends.

Ananya and Navya frequently promote each other on social media and send adorable birthday messages.

Navya Naveli Nanda’s early birthday surprise for Ananya Panday

Navya Naveli Nanda surprised Ananya Panday early for her birthday. Ananya Panday showed viewers what Navya sent her on her Instagram story. The photo shows pink balloons in the centre of the room. One enormous heart-shaped balloon read “Happy Birthday Ananya,” and other balloons were assembled underneath with “Happy Birthday” foil balloons on top. Behind the balloons is a basket of flowers.

Navya Nanda and Ananya Panday’s friendship

Ananya Panday hyped Navya Nanda’s podcast two months prior on Instagram. Navya sent Ananya a wonderful message and hamper. “Even though I hear you talk 24*7 I can’t wait for this podcast!!!! @navyananda #WhatTheHellNavya,” Ananya commented alongside photos.

Ananya Panday’s career

Ananya Panday last starred in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. She will appear in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ayushmann Khurrana plays the lead in Dream Girl 2.

