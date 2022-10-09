Netflix introduces Uncle Fester in trailer for the series, Wednesday

Advertisement
  • Netflix introduced Uncle Fester in its official trailer for the upcoming series, Wednesday.
  • It is directed by Tim Burton, will follow the teenage version of Wednesday.
  • Christina Ricci previously portrayed Wednesday Addams.
On Netflix, Uncle Fester was revealed, in the official teaser for the next gripping series, Wednesday.

The teenage Wednesday will be followed in Tim Burton’s upcoming live-action adaptation as she leaves the Addams family group and enrolls at the Nevermore Academy.

According to PEOPLE, Armisen, 55, plays the famed bald character in the video, startling his niece Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as they embark on an expedition to investigate the bizarre events at her new school, Nevermore Academy.

The reappearance of Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in the acclaimed Barry Sonenfeld-directed trilogy in the 1990s and in The Addams Family and its 1993 prequel Addams Family Values, was another unexpected development for fans.

The red-haired, cardigan-clad Ms. Thornhill, a Nevermore faculty member welcoming Wednesday, and her roommate Enid Sinclair may be seen in the trailer as Christina Ricci in character (Emma Myers).

Ortega, 20, will take over as Wednesday from Ricci, 42, who said in an interview with Variety that Ortega “is great.” She continued, “It’s so true tonally to the heart and soul of [the original], but it’s then it’s incredibly modern and it’s great.”

Additionally, Luis Guzmán will play her on-screen husband Gomez Addams, while Catherine Zeta-Jones will assume the legendary role of Morticia Addams. Principal Larissa Weems has been portrayed by Gwendoline Christie.

Wednesday will debut on Netflix on November 23, 2022.

