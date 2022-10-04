Netflix series ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ revived interest

Jeffrey Dahmer’s eyewear and urn are being put up for auction.

This follows the release of the Netflix series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Following the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, another authentic item used by Jeffery Dahmer is up for auction for a staggering sum of money. Prison spectacles were the last item.

Dahmer’s actual urn is reportedly up for sale for $250k after his terrifying prison-themed frames were on the market online for $150k.

There has been an increase in interest in the killer’s life after the premiere of the contentious television series with Evan Peters as the lead.

The objects up for auction now carry exorbitant prices set by the owners of Dahmer’s memorabilia, like Taylor James of Canada.

Taylor also has a number of additional Dahmer artefacts, such as letters he received while incarcerated, school pictures, tax paperwork, school projects, his psychiatric evaluation, and his bible, in addition to his eyewear and urn.

Taylor has not listed any other goods for sale, despite owning flatware that was used by Dahmer. He claimed to have obtained the goods by getting in touch with a former Lionel Dahmer housekeeper’s housekeeper, according to TMZ.

Critics have praised the chilling Netflix series based on Dahmer’s terrible murders. Particularly among the surviving relatives of the victims, the series has drawn criticism.

