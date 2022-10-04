Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Netflix series ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ revived interest
Netflix series ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ revived interest

Netflix series ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ revived interest

Articles
Advertisement
Netflix series ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ revived interest

Netflix series ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ revived interest

Advertisement
  • Jeffrey Dahmer’s eyewear and urn are being put up for auction.
  • This follows the release of the Netflix series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Following the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, another authentic item used by Jeffery Dahmer is up for auction for a staggering sum of money. Prison spectacles were the last item.

Advertisement

Dahmer’s actual urn is reportedly up for sale for $250k after his terrifying prison-themed frames were on the market online for $150k.

There has been an increase in interest in the killer’s life after the premiere of the contentious television series with Evan Peters as the lead.

The objects up for auction now carry exorbitant prices set by the owners of Dahmer’s memorabilia, like Taylor James of Canada.

Taylor also has a number of additional Dahmer artefacts, such as letters he received while incarcerated, school pictures, tax paperwork, school projects, his psychiatric evaluation, and his bible, in addition to his eyewear and urn.

Taylor has not listed any other goods for sale, despite owning flatware that was used by Dahmer. He claimed to have obtained the goods by getting in touch with a former Lionel Dahmer housekeeper’s housekeeper, according to TMZ.

Critics have praised the chilling Netflix series based on Dahmer’s terrible murders. Particularly among the surviving relatives of the victims, the series has drawn criticism.

Advertisement

Also Read

Lindsay Lohan stars in Falling for Christmas
Lindsay Lohan stars in Falling for Christmas

Lindsay Lohan is returning to acting. She has not acted since 2013's...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Web Series News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Billy Idol Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Billy Idol Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Prince Harry and Prince William Asked Their Father Charles Not to Marry Camilla
Prince Harry and Prince William Asked Their Father Charles Not to Marry Camilla
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Prank Each Other
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Prank Each Other
Harry Hamlin: Lisa Rinna made the right decision leaving 'RHOBH'
Harry Hamlin: Lisa Rinna made the right decision leaving 'RHOBH'
Lacey Chabert says she would love a role in her previous drama series
Lacey Chabert says she would love a role in her previous drama series
Whoopi Goldberg asks Maggie to return for sister act 3
Whoopi Goldberg asks Maggie to return for sister act 3
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story