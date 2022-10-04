Lindsay Lohan stars in Falling for Christmas

Lindsay Lohan is returning to acting.

She has not acted since 2013’s “The Canyons”

The 36-year-old star in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” Lohan says working with an acting coach has helped her see her character more in-depth.

Advertisement

Lindsay Lohan returns to acting after her acting career derailed many years ago. Lohan is starring in Netflix’s upcoming film Falling for Christmas.

The actress stated in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that returning to a set felt quite comfortable. Since 2013’s The Canyons, the Mean Girls actress hasn’t had a main role in a movie; in contrast, she had a supporting role in 2019’s Among the Shadows. The 36-year-old actress, however, compared returning to her trade to “cycling a bicycle” and said she felt comfortable doing it.

“It’s just in me. It’s a part of me. Doing films, playing a character, it brings me so much joy to be able to share a story with people. To take people on that journey with me is such a blessing,” she shared.

Lohan also admits that working with acting and life coach, Bernard Hiller, has also helped her see her character more in-depth. “I’ve never worked with any acting coach in my life! I don’t really see Bernard as just a coach. He’s more of an advisor of skill and a mentor. He helps you see what’s not written on the page and bring those aspects of the character to life.”

“Taking time with the dynamics of the story and not being afraid to really slow every moment down in a scene whenever you feel it’s necessary. Sometimes we go too quickly and forget to take my time. It’s nice to try different things and explore all possibilities of the script, not just playing what’s on the page. When I’m playing a character and in a role, it’s important I don’t limit myself to where the character can go emotionally. Also, I’m never afraid to ad-lib,” she added.

Also Read Lindsay Lohan day out with husband Bader Shammas in New York; See Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas were spotted together in New...