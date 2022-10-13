Advertisement
  • Ghana Ali celebrated her husband Umair’s birthday.
  • People suggested her to stop posting bold pictures.

Many females in Pakistan’s entertainment industry don’t have any issues or reservations about taking on challenging roles. Ghana Ali, a well-known Pakistani actress, is currently making a name for herself in the country’s theatre and cinema industries.

In 2017, Ghana Ali began her career in show business with the drama Rangreza. She had numerous requests to perform in TV dramas as a result of people liking her supporting role in these dramas.

She rarely appears in Pakistani plays as an actor because she loves to model or participate in photo shoots. She is always engaged in photo sessions for various apparel labels’ newest collections as a result.

Ghana Ali seemed a lot happier when celebrating the birthday of her spouse. She can be seen holding her husband’s hand, cutting the cake with him, and kissing his cheeks in the images that have gone viral.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by GHANA ALI UMAIR 👸🏻 (@ghanaaliofficial)

People began advising people not to share their bold photos with the public as soon as images of actress Ghana enjoying her husband’s birthday with her went viral.

Ghana Ali celebrates husband Umair Gulzar's birthday in style

Ghana Ali vibing the ‘Greenest’ look of the year in her silk top
Ghana Ali vibing the ‘Greenest’ look of the year in her silk top

Ghana Ali's style is edgy and versatile. From formal to casuals, she...

