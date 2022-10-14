Netizens criticizes Babar Azam for his acting in advertisement

Advertisement
  • Babar Azam’s video for an ad has been getting a lot of attention on social media.
  • Many people made fun of him for his recent performances.

Babar Azam is a Pakistani batsman and team captain who is very skilled and has had a lot of success in his cricket career. He has broken many international cricket world records and is on the list of the best batsmen in the world.

Recently, Azam’s video for an ad has been getting a lot of attention on social media.

Baber said a short line for the ad that didn’t have much emotion and seemed very casual. His fans and the public didn’t like his attempt to act.

This behind-the-scenes video of the best cricketer from his ad performance got a lot of criticism and trolling from the public. People made fun of him before the T20 World Cup, saying that the cricket team and players are more interested in acting and modelling to make money, and that Babar Azam can’t act and has the wrong accent.

Many people made fun of him for his recent performances, which were good, but Pakistan didn’t win any titles or series.

