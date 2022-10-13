Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are Pakistan’s most successful opening pair in T20Is.

They have outpaced current India’s opening tandem of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

Babar scored 101 runs together today against Bangladesh in the T20I tri-series.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s most successful opening pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam outpaced current India’s opening tandem of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, in T20Is.

For the eighth time in T20Is, Rizwan and Babar scored 100 runs or more. Babar and Rizwan scored 101 runs together today against Bangladesh in the T20I tri-series after Pakistan was assigned to chase 174 runs in 20 overs.

So far, Rahul and Rohit had five 100-plus run opening partnerships.

Babar and Rizwan: Most 50+run stands in T20Is ✅

Advertisement pic.twitter.com/jQOvBQaFtz — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 13, 2022

Rizwan and Babar scored the third-highest T20I opening partnership in a winning cause last month during a home T20I against England. They both hit 203 runs in a decisive 10-wicket win against England in the second T20I of the seven-match series.