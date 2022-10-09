Nick Cannon’s kids’ moms celebrate 42nd birthday

Model Bre Tiesi called him “the most beautiful soul we know”

Abby De La Rosa wished him “cheers to another fun-filled year”.

His 10 children wished him a happy birthday with tributes on social media.

The mothers of his ten kids honoured the Masked Singer presenter on Saturday for turning 42 by posting a series of tributes on social media.

“I know you hate your birthday, BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever. Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul we know. Thank you for the best thing that’s ever happened to me. we love you. Cheers to a lifetime of love and memories I got you for life,” wrote model Bre Tiesi on Instagram.

Abby De La Rosa also showed her support for the Wild N’ Out presenter.

She wrote in her Instagram Stories, “Wake that ass up y’all and go wish Nick Cannon a happy birthday. We are so beyond grateful for you and all that you do! Cheers to another fun-filled year!” Together with De La Rosa, Cannon is expecting a third son. In the message video, Cannon can be seen having fun with his kids.\

Rise, a “fellow little Libra,” was recently born, and Cannon spoke about his unconventional family, which he said “to some is inconceivable.”

“Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Highest to order my steps,” He wrote. “He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable.”

He continued, “But more importantly, he has gifted me with loving folks to guide me with care through this purposeful existence,” expressing gratitude to the mothers of his children, especially Brittany Bell.

