Advertisement
  • Olivia Wilde is using Harry Styles to get famous, says her nanny.
  • The filmmaker has long yearned for attention, but her relationship with Jason Sudeikis prevented her from receiving it.
  • Now she gets the spotlight because of Harry’s fame, says the nanny who lives with her in Los Angeles.
Olivia Wilde is using Harry Styles to get famous, says her nanny.

The filmmaker has long yearned for attention, but her relationship with Jason Sudeikis prevented her from receiving it.

“She didn’t think Jason made her look that good I guess. Even now with Harry, I really believe she’s feeding off his fame to be relevant,” the anonymous nanny told Daily Mail on Tuesday.

“She wasn’t really that great as an actress or director. Jason called her mediocre. It’s kind of like, OK, now she’s in the spotlight and Jason always said she wanted the spotlight.”

The nanny further alleged that “now [Wilde] gets the spotlight because of Harry’s fame.”

Harry and Olivia began dating in 2021.

