Om Raut talked about ‘fear of misrepresentation’ in ‘Adipurush’

Om Raut to begin test shooting for Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush film
On Tuesday, filmmaker Om Raut will begin the test shoot for one...
Since its release on October 2, Om Raut “Adipurush” teaser has drawn criticism. The usage of poor-quality CGI in this Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan-starring film has irritated internet users. Om Raut became the target of criticism throughout the process of the film.
A year ago when Om Raut was working on the film, a news outlet asked the filmmaker if he had any fear of misrepresentation of criticism from historians. “I enjoy doing the right research and keeping my head and heart in the right place and looking at a particular historical event or a personality in the right spirit. I feel that when you have your heart in the right space and your intentions are right, you want to keep the sanctity of the historical events intact, and you look at everything with a pure mind, then you shouldn’t worry much about anything going wrong. What I would like to think about is how rightly do I work and how pure I keep my work place,” Om Raut had said.
