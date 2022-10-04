Om Raut talked about ‘fear of misrepresentation’ in ‘Adipurush’

Since its release on October 2, Om Raut’s “Adipurush” teaser has drawn criticism.

The usage of poor-quality CGI in this Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan-starring film has irritated internet users.

Om Raut became the target of criticism throughout the process of the film.

The movie is also under criticism for misrepresenting some events. Narottam Mishra, the home minister of Madhya Pradesh, threatened legal action against “Adipurushcreators.” If images of Hindu deities depicted in the “wrong” manner were left in. Malavika Avinash, an actress and politician, criticized the filmmakers for “misrepresenting” the Ramayan. She notably criticized Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of the character Ravan, saying, “The Raavan in the photograph that I see floating around is a guy who looks nothing Indian, who has blue eye makeup and is wearing leather jackets. This is our history they are representing; they cannot do it in the guise of creative liberty. Ramayana is who we were, it represents this nation, its civilisation and its people. So no one can take it for granted, let alone a film director. I am angry and I am saddened by this misrepresentation”.

A year ago when Om Raut was working on the film, a news outlet asked the filmmaker if he had any fear of misrepresentation of criticism from historians. “I enjoy doing the right research and keeping my head and heart in the right place and looking at a particular historical event or a personality in the right spirit. I feel that when you have your heart in the right space and your intentions are right, you want to keep the sanctity of the historical events intact, and you look at everything with a pure mind, then you shouldn’t worry much about anything going wrong. What I would like to think about is how rightly do I work and how pure I keep my work place,” Om Raut had said.