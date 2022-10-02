Photos of Harry and Meghan with William and Kate hints there was a rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s photos with Prince William and Kate Middleton hint at their years-long rift.

Judi James weighed in on the Fab Four’s body language during their visit to Armistice centenary in 2018.

She said that Meghan seemed to be happy to draw on her skills as an actress to perform a very convincing smile.

According to body language experts, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s photos with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Over the years hint at their long-standing feud.

Judi James, a body language expert, spoke with The Sun’s Fabulous about the Fab Four’s body language during their visit to the Armistice centenary in 2018.

“The couples did line up in close proximity, which could have suggested the ‘Fab Four’ were still on track,” Judi said. “However, the smiles on both Kate and Meghan’s faces look rigid enough to suggest tension, and Kate’s smile barely reaches her eyes.”

“However, the tension between the brothers is beginning to show here. Their poses may be mirrored, but they are fig leaf’ hand poses,” the expert added.

Meghan appeared to be “one happy to draw on her skills as an actress to perform a very convincing and fun-fueled-looking smile” during Commonwealth Day in 2019.

“Kate’s facial expression here almost makes her unrecognisable,” said the expert. “Her social smile has vanished, and her mouth is drawn down at the corners instead.” Her brows are furrowed, and her eyes are intense and unhappy. “And it didn’t get any better for the brothers,” she added.

Following Harry and Meghan, William and Kate arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day service in 2020.

“The ‘Fab Four’s’ last official appearance openly demonstrated a very emphatic erosion of any kind of warmth, closeness, or even ease in each other’s company,” Judi said.

“They were openly avoiding or blanking each other, and only Meghan seemed eager to apply the social smile that we can see here,” she continued.

“Harry’s glum expression reflected the resentment and anger that we would see emerge verbally in the Oprah interview, while William’s sucked-in lips suggested misery and regret.”

“Kate’s face had taken on a firmer expression here, with a lip-clamp and a rather stern eye expression.”

