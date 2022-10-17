Advertisement
  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s support for Prince Andrew is “unhelpful,” friends of the duke say.
  • The convicted sex trafficker has been imprisoned for 20 years.
  • Ghislaine called Andrew a “sophisticated predator” in an exclusive prison interview.
Prince Andrew’s pals, convicted Ghislaine Maxwell’s support for the duke is “unhelpful.”

In a shocking interview behind bars, the disgraced socialite, who has been imprisoned for 20 years, hailed the Duke as a “close friend.”

Ghislaine, who denied dating the Duke, stated, “I care for him.”

A buddy of Andrew told the sources, “Receiving words of support from a convicted sex trafficker isn’t very helpful.”

Ghislaine’s support, he says, is “like a hole in the head.”

Ghislaine’s shocking comments, revealed in an exclusive prison interview, contradicted her testimony in court.

She called Andrew a “sophisticated predator.”

Ghislaine Maxwell admit truth about relationship with Prince Andrew
Ghislaine Maxwell admit truth about relationship with Prince Andrew

Ghislaine Maxwell opened up about her relationship with Prince Andrew in a...

