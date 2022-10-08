Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen dancing at Paula Fuga’s concert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen dancing at Paula Fuga’s concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen dancing at Paula Fuga’s concert

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen dancing at Paula Fuga’s concert

Meghan Markle is changing Prince Harry into a “debauched wild man”

Advertisement
  • Singer-songwriter and former American Idol candidate Paula Fuga performed at the Wednesday night event.
  • Harry and Meghan were photographed dancing at the concert.
  • The couple recently attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last month in the UK.
Advertisement

On Wednesday evening, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were observed dancing at a music concert.

Singer-songwriter and former American Idol candidate Paula Fuga shared the couple’s social media posts.

At the Wednesday night event, the couple was observed looking in love and dancing to the music of Hawaiian singer Paula Fuga.

Paula Fuga, a former candidate on American Idol, posted photos of the royal couple to Instagram.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen dancing at music concert

The performer is depicted standing between Harry and Meghan in the photographs.

Advertisement

According to the UK’s local news channel, the concert reportedly took place in Santa Barbara Bowl.

Harry and Markle recently attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away last month at the age of 96, in the United Kingdom.

They have made California their home with their two children.

Also Read

Archewell Foundation of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announced collaboration with VING
Archewell Foundation of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announced collaboration with VING

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have teamed up with the VING project...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shaniera Akram and Wasim Akram new beutiful pictures
Shaniera Akram and Wasim Akram new beutiful pictures
Akshay Kumar tops Ormax most popular male stars list before SRK
Akshay Kumar tops Ormax most popular male stars list before SRK
Sharon Osbourne remembers defending Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne remembers defending Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle
Prince Harry gets emotional, shed tears while discussing his stepmother
Prince Harry gets emotional, shed tears while discussing his stepmother
Daniel Craig adores Janelle Monae, 'She lifted me up’
Daniel Craig adores Janelle Monae, 'She lifted me up’
Shahroz Sabzwari & Sadaf Kanwal new photos with family
Shahroz Sabzwari & Sadaf Kanwal new photos with family
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story