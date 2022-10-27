Prince Harry’s memoir is about he won’t ever be King

Prince Harry announced that the title of his upcoming, much-anticipated memoir will be Spare.

Piers Morgan called him out for ‘whining’ about his position in the royal family with the title.

It’s based on the phrase “heir and a spare” and is Harry’s way of whining that he won’t ever be King.

Morgan called the Duke of Sussex “petulant, selfish, and greedy” on Twitter because of his choice of title. The title is a clear reference to the famous phrase “heir and spare,” which is often used to describe Prince William and Prince Harry.

Meghan McCain replied to his first tweet about Prince Harry’s book by asking Morgan, “I’m not as plugged into this as Brits are clearly-but the title seems like a troll… Is this your take? ”

💯- it’s based on the phrase ‘heir and a spare’ and is Harry’s way of whining that he won’t ever be King. https://t.co/vMmAGOv0E7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 27, 2022

Morgan used this as a chance to say more bad things about Prince Harry on Twitter. “100%. It’s based on the phrase “heir and a spare” and is Harry’s way of whining that he won’t ever be King. ”

The comments came just a few hours after Prince Harry’s publisher, Penguin Random House, said that his upcoming tell-all book will be called “Spare” and showed the book’s cover.