Queen Margrethe doesn’t return royal tiles despite feeling ‘sorry’

The Danish queen recently stripped four of her eight grandchildren of their titles.

Her oldest son Prince Frederik’s children will retain their titles, but her younger son Prince Joachim’s children won’t.

The Queen said she had “underestimated” the strength of feeling while adding that she feels “sorry”.

The Queen said that she want to maintain the monarchy as “future proof” and “up to date.”

However, the queen recognised that she had “underestimated” the strength of feeling while adding that she feels “sorry”.”

This happened after the royal family made a statement on the title change. “The titles of prince and princess, which they have held up to this point, will be terminated,” it said.

“Prince Joachim’s descendants will thus have to be addressed as excellencies in the future,” it stated.

