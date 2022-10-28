Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram make their relationship official

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram make their relationship official

Articles
Advertisement
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram make their relationship official

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram make their relationship official

Advertisement
  • Randeep Hooda is all over the news right now because he and Lin Laishram are now a couple.
  • On the happy holiday of Diwali, the actor posted a bunch of pictures to his Instagram account.
  • There had been talk about them dating for a while.
Advertisement

Randeep Hooda is all over the news right now because he and Lin Laishram are now a couple. On the happy holiday of Diwali, the actor posted a bunch of pictures to his Instagram account. There had been talk about them dating for a while. But they have now made it official. Lin, who has been in movies like “Mary Kom,” also posted photos of herself and Randeep on her Instagram account.

And it’s official: Randeep posted pictures of himself, Lin, and Lin’s parents on Instagram. As they posed for pictures, the rumoured couple and the Hooda family looked beautiful in their traditional clothes. In the caption, he wrote, “Love and light to everyone around the world.” As soon as he posted the pictures, fans rushed to the section where you can leave comments. One of the fans wrote, “I hope you stay as happy as you are now.” In the first photo, the couple smiled while holding diyas. On the other pictures, his parents were also holding diyas and were taken in the same way.

Who is Lin Laishram? Lin is a jewellery designer and actor. She has been in movies like “Mary Kom” and “Om Shanti Om.” She first showed up on Randeep’s Instagram feed in 2021, when he wished her a happy birthday and wrote, “Keep smiling in the sun.. always Happy Birthday @linlaishram.” The actress also sent Randeep some beautiful pictures from the Diwali party.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Advertisement

Work-wise, he is getting ready to direct his first movie, “SwatantryaVeer Savarkar.” The movie is about freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, and he will also play the main role.

Also Read

Randeep Hooda begins filming for SwatantryaVeer Savarkar
Randeep Hooda begins filming for SwatantryaVeer Savarkar

The Highway actor will portray Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's biography SwatantraVeer Savarkar. Do...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are getting married
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are getting married
Sunny Deol fighting with soldiers in the new BTS video
Sunny Deol fighting with soldiers in the new BTS video
Austin Butler damaged his vocal cords while filming 'Elvis'
Austin Butler damaged his vocal cords while filming 'Elvis'
Prince Harry neither a victim nor blameless
Prince Harry neither a victim nor blameless
Zain Afzal discuss his wife’s role in his career success
Zain Afzal discuss his wife’s role in his career success
Nooreh Shahroz Wins Hearts with Her Singing for Baby Sister
Nooreh Shahroz Wins Hearts with Her Singing for Baby Sister
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story