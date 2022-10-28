Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram make their relationship official

Randeep Hooda is all over the news right now because he and Lin Laishram are now a couple.

On the happy holiday of Diwali, the actor posted a bunch of pictures to his Instagram account.

There had been talk about them dating for a while.

But they have now made it official. Lin, who has been in movies like "Mary Kom," also posted photos of herself and Randeep on her Instagram account.

And it’s official: Randeep posted pictures of himself, Lin, and Lin’s parents on Instagram. As they posed for pictures, the rumoured couple and the Hooda family looked beautiful in their traditional clothes. In the caption, he wrote, “Love and light to everyone around the world.” As soon as he posted the pictures, fans rushed to the section where you can leave comments. One of the fans wrote, “I hope you stay as happy as you are now.” In the first photo, the couple smiled while holding diyas. On the other pictures, his parents were also holding diyas and were taken in the same way.

Who is Lin Laishram? Lin is a jewellery designer and actor. She has been in movies like “Mary Kom” and “Om Shanti Om.” She first showed up on Randeep’s Instagram feed in 2021, when he wished her a happy birthday and wrote, “Keep smiling in the sun.. always Happy Birthday @linlaishram.” The actress also sent Randeep some beautiful pictures from the Diwali party.

Work-wise, he is getting ready to direct his first movie, “SwatantryaVeer Savarkar.” The movie is about freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, and he will also play the main role.

