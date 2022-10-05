Advertisement
Ranveer Singh wishes wifey Deepika Padukone for her show

Ranveer Singh wishes wifey Deepika Padukone for her show

  • Ranveer and Deepika are a popular Bollywood couple.
  • The pair’s PDA and loving social media postings have set huge relationship objectives.
  • The 83-year-old actor has expressed pride in his wife’s accomplishments, achieving husband ambitions.
Ranveer and Deepika are a popular Bollywood couple. The pair’s PDA and loving social media postings have set huge relationship objectives. Ranveer Singh has always been Deepika Padukone’s greatest fan. The 83-year-old actor has expressed pride in his wife’s accomplishments, achieving husband ambitions. Ranveer Singh is capturing the internet again with a Deepika Padukone post.

The actor posted flashback photos of his wife’s Cannes posters on Instagram. Ranveer Singh wished Deepika Padukone for her concert tonight. “Had to!” #cannes #proudme Good luck, baby! Ranveer posts, “@deepikapadukone” The Cirkus actor is shown wearing a black sleeveless t-shirt and shorts. Half-ponytail, sunglasses, facemask, and white shoes completed his appearance.

 

Ranveer Singh’s latest film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, was a flop. Next up is Rohit Shetty’s comedy Cirkus. Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez will play Ranveer’s female protagonists. He’ll also star in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia Bhatt stars.

Deepika Padukone will next appear in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. John Abraham stars in Siddharth Anand’s January 2023 film. She’ll also appear in Project K, starring Prabhas. Deepika Padukone will shortly begin filming Fighter, her first film with Hrithik Roshan.

