Rashmika Mandanna is on vacation in the Maldives with Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spotted at Mumbai airport on Friday.

Rumoured to be a couple, fans have been shipping the two as ViRosh.

Rashmikas shared a picture from Maldives yesterday and fans are convinced they are together.

Advertisement

When Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted at the airport a few minutes apart on Friday, rumours circulated that the two were going on a vacation together.

The couple has been speculated to be a couple, with fans shipping the two as ViRosh. Rashmika also shared a photo from the Maldives, fueling speculation that the two are indeed together.

Fans are convinced that Vijay and Rashmika are having a good time in the island nation after discovering ‘proof’! A fan pointed out on Twitter that the sunglasses Rashmika is wearing in the poolside photo are the same ones that Vijay was wearing at the airport when he took off from Mumbai. “Told ya…,” wrote another.

Sharing clothes, accessories, and being spotted at the same airport… these two are our Telugu “Robsten.”

Rashmika is wearing Vijay’s shades which He wore at the airport yesterday 🙈. That means ViRosh are in Maldives 🥳❤️🥺#Virosh #VijayDeverakonda #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/te9w67M0hH Advertisement — Tisha Creations (@tsxcreations_) October 8, 2022

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Advertisement

While Vijay has yet to post a photo on social media, Rashmika shared a sun-kissed photo from the Maldives yesterday. She is seen sitting by the pool in a floral maxi dress.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna first collaborated in the blockbuster hit ‘Geetha Govindam.’ Later, they collaborated on ‘Dear Comrade,’ which received positive reviews. Rumours of their relationship began to circulate, but both Vijay and Rashmika have maintained that they are ‘good friends.’

While Vijay made his Bollywood debut with ‘Liger,’ co-starring Ananya Pandey, Rashmika made her debut with ‘Goodbye,’ co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read Rashmika Mandanna appreciates Ranbir Kapoor’s sync In a recent interview, Rashmika Mandanna discussed her time spent working with...