Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Rashmika Mandanna is on vacation in the Maldives with Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna is on vacation in the Maldives with Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna is on vacation in the Maldives with Vijay Deverakonda

Articles
Advertisement
Rashmika Mandanna is on vacation in the Maldives with Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna is on vacation in the Maldives with Vijay Deverakonda

Advertisement
  • Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spotted at Mumbai airport on Friday.
  • Rumoured to be a couple, fans have been shipping the two as ViRosh.
  • Rashmikas shared a picture from Maldives yesterday and fans are convinced they are together.
Advertisement

When Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted at the airport a few minutes apart on Friday, rumours circulated that the two were going on a vacation together.

The couple has been speculated to be a couple, with fans shipping the two as ViRosh. Rashmika also shared a photo from the Maldives, fueling speculation that the two are indeed together.

Fans are convinced that Vijay and Rashmika are having a good time in the island nation after discovering ‘proof’! A fan pointed out on Twitter that the sunglasses Rashmika is wearing in the poolside photo are the same ones that Vijay was wearing at the airport when he took off from Mumbai. “Told ya…,” wrote another.

Sharing clothes, accessories, and being spotted at the same airport… these two are our Telugu “Robsten.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Advertisement

While Vijay has yet to post a photo on social media, Rashmika shared a sun-kissed photo from the Maldives yesterday. She is seen sitting by the pool in a floral maxi dress.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna first collaborated in the blockbuster hit ‘Geetha Govindam.’ Later, they collaborated on ‘Dear Comrade,’ which received positive reviews. Rumours of their relationship began to circulate, but both Vijay and Rashmika have maintained that they are ‘good friends.’

While Vijay made his Bollywood debut with ‘Liger,’ co-starring Ananya Pandey, Rashmika made her debut with ‘Goodbye,’ co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read

Rashmika Mandanna appreciates Ranbir Kapoor’s sync
Rashmika Mandanna appreciates Ranbir Kapoor’s sync

In a recent interview, Rashmika Mandanna discussed her time spent working with...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Nasir Khan Jan and his wife's new video went viral on social media
Nasir Khan Jan and his wife's new video went viral on social media
Zoya Nasir shares beautiful Photos from family wedding
Zoya Nasir shares beautiful Photos from family wedding
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff gets candid about their romance
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff gets candid about their romance
Prince William dodges questions about Harry's claims as they arrives in Liverpool
Prince William dodges questions about Harry's claims as they arrives in Liverpool
Robert Downey transforms into a balding redhead that makes him unrecognizable
Robert Downey transforms into a balding redhead that makes him unrecognizable
Will Smith beams over Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes roast
Will Smith beams over Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes roast
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story