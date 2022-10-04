Advertisement
Edition: English
Rashmika Mandanna’s gorgeous PICS in a white ensemble

Articles
Rashmika Mandanna says she can’t expect people to like her only

  • Rashmika Mandanna will enter Bollywood.
  • The actress is well-known in India.
  • Instagram images promote the actress’s upcoming flick.
Rashmika Mandanna will enter Bollywood. The actress is well-known in India. Rashmika is “India’s Crush” She provides followers beautiful photos and videos. Instagram images promote the actress’s upcoming flick.

Rashmika poses seductively in the photos while wearing just white clothing. The Geetha Govindam actress is sporting a white dress with a slit up the side and strapped black heels. I must confess that she still has a nice look. She used delicate glam makeup and winged eyeliner. She had her hair neatly tied back, and added a pair of gold earrings to complete the look. The actress described the image as “A small breath of fresh air for your feed today” (white heart emoji).

 

Goodbye’s wonderful tale shows the ups and downs, drama, turmoil, and love in every family. Neena Gupta, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan star. Balaji Motion Pictures and Good Co. Vikas Bahl’s film will debut on October 7, 2022.

After Goodbye, she’ll feature in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. Bagchi directs. The actress also stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. It will be released on August 11, 2023, and is produced by T-Series, Cine1 Studios, and Bhadrakali Pictures. She’ll also appear in Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay in 2023. She also has ‘Pushpa’ sequel.

Also Read

Rashmika Mandanna claims that her “ex-partners” are her friends
Rashmika Mandanna claims that her “ex-partners” are her friends

Rashmika Mandanna talked openly about her relationships with her ex-partners while promoting...

Read More News On

