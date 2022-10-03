Rihanna fans hoping for a collaboration with Tom Holland

Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023.

During a Lip Sync Battle in 2017, Tom Holland gave a dancing performance to Rihanna’s Umbrella.

The artist last sang live in front of an audience at the Grammy Awards in 2018.

Fans of Rihanna are anticipating a Tom Holland appearance at her forthcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

The artist, who last sang live in front of an audience at the Grammy Awards in 2018, will be making a reappearance at the occasion.

Fans, however, couldn’t get rid of the thought of a Holland cameo once the NFL revealed that Rihanna would perform at the halftime show in 2023.

accompanied by co-star Zendaya, who sang Tyrone by Erykah Badu and 24k Magic by Bruno Mars.

Holland then appeared wearing a coat and hat and gave a brief rendition of Gene Kelly’s Singin’ in the Rain.

The music then switches to Rihanna’s 2007 hit Umbrella, at which point the Spider-Man actor dons a tight dress and a black wig.

It was praised how well Holland’s performance captured the Diamonds singer. Fans therefore had no choice but to support the partnership when the news was announced.

quick reminder that Tom Holland dancing as Rihanna for Zendaya is the hottest thing that has happened in your lifetime or the next one pic.twitter.com/UT3jQ27AKq — Laura Hudson (@laura_hudson) February 20, 2022

One person tweeted: If Rihanna is doing the halftime show at the Super Bowl and Tom Holland DOESN’T come out and dance to Umbrella wtf are we even doing as a species? Something like that is the whole point of being alive!!

If Rihanna is doing the halftime show at the Super Bowl and Tom Holland DOESN’T come out and dance to Umbrella wtf are we even doing as a species? Something like that is the whole point of being alive!! — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) September 26, 2022

Another said: If Rihanna brings out Tom Holland at the Super Bowl…

If Rihanna brings out Tom Holland at the Super Bowl… pic.twitter.com/HldXRGD8aR — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) September 25, 2022

There is currently no information available regarding Rihanna’s Super Bowl appearance.

