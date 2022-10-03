Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rihanna fans hoping for a collaboration with Tom Holland

Rihanna fans hoping for a collaboration with Tom Holland

Articles
Advertisement
Rihanna fans hoping for a collaboration with Tom Holland

Rihanna fans hoping for a collaboration with Tom Holland

Advertisement
  • Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023.
  • During a Lip Sync Battle in 2017, Tom Holland gave a dancing performance to Rihanna’s Umbrella.
  • The artist last sang live in front of an audience at the Grammy Awards in 2018.
Advertisement

Fans of Rihanna are anticipating a Tom Holland appearance at her forthcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

The artist, who last sang live in front of an audience at the Grammy Awards in 2018, will be making a reappearance at the occasion.

Fans, however, couldn’t get rid of the thought of a Holland cameo once the NFL revealed that Rihanna would perform at the halftime show in 2023.

During a Lip Sync Battle for a Paramount Network series in 2017, Holland gave a dancing performance to Rihanna’s smash song Umbrella. accompanied by co-star Zendaya, who sang Tyrone by Erykah Badu and 24k Magic by Bruno Mars.

Holland then appeared wearing a coat and hat and gave a brief rendition of Gene Kelly’s Singin’ in the Rain.

The music then switches to Rihanna’s 2007 hit Umbrella, at which point the Spider-Man actor dons a tight dress and a black wig.

Advertisement

It was praised how well Holland’s performance captured the Diamonds singer. Fans therefore had no choice but to support the partnership when the news was announced.

One person tweeted: If Rihanna is doing the halftime show at the Super Bowl and Tom Holland DOESN’T come out and dance to Umbrella wtf are we even doing as a species? Something like that is the whole point of being alive!!

Advertisement

Another said: If Rihanna brings out Tom Holland at the Super Bowl…

Advertisement

There is currently no information available regarding Rihanna’s Super Bowl appearance.

Also Read

Rihanna spotted since her announcement for halftime show
Rihanna spotted since her announcement for halftime show

The Barbadian-born Rihanna Fenty has mostly neglected her music career. She is...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Music News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Randall Emmett bashed Ambyr Childers and says he’s under investigation for pedophilia
Randall Emmett bashed Ambyr Childers and says he’s under investigation for pedophilia
Prince Harry reveals truth about 'Tiara-gate' row
Prince Harry reveals truth about 'Tiara-gate' row
Prince Harry reveals first romantic encounter in book 'Spare'
Prince Harry reveals first romantic encounter in book 'Spare'
Oscar winner Sam Mendes express views on awards
Oscar winner Sam Mendes express views on awards
Jeremy Renner celebrates his 52nd birthday from the hospital
Jeremy Renner celebrates his 52nd birthday from the hospital
Trevor Noah shows off new girl around the town
Trevor Noah shows off new girl around the town
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story