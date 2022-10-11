Rihanna gives huge hints about her baby boy’s name

ASAP Rock helps Rihanna prepare for the Super Bowl
Rocky has seen Rihanna transition into motherhood this past year. The rapper...
Rihanna with her huge hints about the name of her baby boy, who she welcomed with her partner A$AP Rocky in May of this year, has taken the internet by storm.
Following the discovery of a significant clue in her attire, The Diamonds crooner’s most recent outing in Los Angeles has generated a lot of talks online
Riri, who will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl, was photographed with A$AP Rocky on Saturday in a recording studio in Hollywood.
The 34-year-old We Found Love singer wore Diesel jeans and a vintage Clench football jersey. She was carrying a glimmering Balenciaga bag.
However, a lengthy silver necklace featuring a glittering “D” pendant caught everyone’s attention online.
Fans wondered if the necklace had any information about the name of her child. What does the D on her chain stand for? Baby name????” exclaimed one enthusiastic fan.
The boy’s name, who is 5 months old, has not yet been revealed by Rihanna.
