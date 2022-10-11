Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rihanna gives huge hints about her baby boy’s name

Rihanna gives huge hints about her baby boy’s name

Articles
Advertisement
Rihanna gives huge hints about her baby boy’s name

Rihanna gives huge hints about her baby boy’s name

Advertisement
  • Rihanna’s most recent outing in Los Angeles has generated a lot of talks online.
  • A necklace featuring a glittering “D” pendant caught everyone’s attention online.
  • What does the D on her chain stand for? Baby name???? exclaimed one enthusiastic fan.
Advertisement

Rihanna with her huge hints about the name of her baby boy, who she welcomed with her partner A$AP Rocky in May of this year, has taken the internet by storm.

Following the discovery of a significant clue in her attire, The Diamonds crooner’s most recent outing in Los Angeles has generated a lot of talks online

Rihanna drops major hint at baby boys name with her jewelry

Riri, who will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl, was photographed with A$AP Rocky on Saturday in a recording studio in Hollywood.

The 34-year-old We Found Love singer wore Diesel jeans and a vintage Clench football jersey. She was carrying a glimmering Balenciaga bag.

However, a lengthy silver necklace featuring a glittering “D” pendant caught everyone’s attention online.

Advertisement

Fans wondered if the necklace had any information about the name of her child. What does the D on her chain stand for? Baby name????” exclaimed one enthusiastic fan.

The boy’s name, who is 5 months old, has not yet been revealed by Rihanna.

Also Read

ASAP Rock helps Rihanna prepare for the Super Bowl
ASAP Rock helps Rihanna prepare for the Super Bowl

Rocky has seen Rihanna transition into motherhood this past year. The rapper...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story