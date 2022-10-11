Rihanna gives huge hints about her baby boy’s name

Rihanna with her huge hints about the name of her baby boy, who she welcomed with her partner A$AP Rocky in May of this year, has taken the internet by storm.

Riri, who will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl, was photographed with A$AP Rocky on Saturday in a recording studio in Hollywood.

The 34-year-old We Found Love singer wore Diesel jeans and a vintage Clench football jersey. She was carrying a glimmering Balenciaga bag.

However, a lengthy silver necklace featuring a glittering “D” pendant caught everyone’s attention online.

Fans wondered if the necklace had any information about the name of her child. What does the D on her chain stand for? Baby name????” exclaimed one enthusiastic fan.

The boy’s name, who is 5 months old, has not yet been revealed by Rihanna.

