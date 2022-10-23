Advertisement
Salma Zafar opens up about why her mother converted to Islam

  • Salma Zafar is a well-known stage and television actress from Pakistan.
  • She gained notoriety for her performance in the stage play Bakra Qiston Per.
  • In his most recent podcast, she opened up to host and comedian Nadir Ali about her private life.
Salma Zafar is a well-known stage and television actress from Pakistan who first gained notoriety for her performance in the stage play Bakra Qiston Per. She performed in a ton of popular theater productions, many of which are on YouTube. Yeh Zindagi Hai, her beloved TV show, also gained fame. Fans liked her acting in Yeh Zindagi Hai highly.

Salam Zafar recently talked about how her mother converted to Islam. She claimed that her mother was Parsi and that her father was Pakhtoon. In his most recent podcast, she opened up to host and comedian Nadir Ali about her private life.

Interesting details of her mother’s conversion to Islam were divulged by her. Salma Zafar said,  “My mother was a Parsi, she was a converted Muslim, she has worked with Gita Bali dueing the time when she met my father, my mother used to think that she will be eaten by vulture and this fear made her to convert to Islam because of the concepts of Parsi in which they used to marinate dead body in yogurt which would be eaten by Vultures, God Forbid. We all should thank Allah that we are Muslims, if we think about it, it’s enough of Allah’s mercy upon us, we are blessed to be born Muslims.”

