Shaheen Bhatt is ‘excited’ to meet Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s baby

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting. In April, they married. They announced their pregnancy two months after their wedding. Since then, fans and industry peers have praised the duo. Both families recently held Alia a baby shower at Ranbir’s Bandra home. Shaheen Bhatt discussed Alia’s new life stage in a recent interview. She’s delighted to meet the new family member.

Alia is the first of Shaheen’s siblings to have a child. Everyone at home is “nervous” and “eager” Shaheen, a writer, couldn’t speak about 2022. Alia’s debut song of 2018 was Gangubai Kathiawadi. She married Ranbir Kapoor and had a kid. Her recent film Brahmastra fared well. Shaheen said the family had a terrific year. remarked “It’s expanded this year. I’m looking forward to more pleasure and happiness.”

