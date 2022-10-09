Advertisement
Shakira puts on a stern face during breakup with Gerard Piqué







  • She and Gerard Piqué have been together for more than a decade.
  • The couple recently announced their split in public.
  • In September, the singer opened up about the difficulty of having a public breakup.
Shakira puts on a stern face, during a public breakup with her ex-husband, Gerard Piqué.

News reports that the Colombian singer shared a mysterious video on her official Instagram account outlining her predicament.

The video shows a man going through a bustling environment while wearing formal shoes, stomping over a heart.

“I never said anything but it hurt. I knew this would happen,” She wrote the post’s caption.

Although the message was made at the same time as their breakup from husband Gerard Piqué, the Grammy winner didn’t specifically name the individual who had injured her.

Since they had been married for more than ten years, the pair that the fans thought was the cutest recently made their breakup public.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways,” they said in a joint statement to E! News on June 4. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Later, Shakira talked candidly about the challenges of going through a public breakup.

“I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life,” she told Elle in September. “But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them.”

The Hips Don’t Lie singer admitted that she frequently has the feeling that “this is all a bad dream” that she would ultimately awaken from, but that “it’s true” in her heart.

“And what’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media,” she continued.

“And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I’ve been fighting on different fronts.”

She added, “This is probably the darkest hour of my life.”

