Shawn Mendes believes mental health break was needed

Back in July, Shawn Mendes announced he was taking a break from touring.

He canceled the rest of his Wonder World tour to focus on his mental health.

In Shawn Mendes’ opinion, understanding “how amazing it is” to be a singer required a mental health sabbatical.

Back in July, Shawn Mendes revealed in an emotional Instagram post how he had to cancel the rest of his Wonder World tour this summer to focus on his mental health: “After speaking with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

Shawn Mendes is currently making his eagerly anticipated comeback to the spotlight by promoting his next film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The live-action/animated musical comedy movie is also the first opportunity Shawn’s fans will get to hear his honey vocals following the announcement of his break. The Mercy singer opened out on his mental health, how he’s doing, and getting back into action, especially with Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile shortly to be released: “It feels fantastic. There doesn’t seem to be as much pressure. It’s always a process, in my opinion.”

“I think I needed some time just to ground and spend some time with family and friends and gain some perspective of how beautiful it is what I get to do for a living,” Shawn Mendes confessed. In the aforementioned Instagram post, Mendes had assured fans that he will still be making new music and has toured on his mind, in the future

We’re glad to know Shawn Mendes is prioritising his mental health over anything else!

Meanwhile, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile releases in India on November 4, and joining Shawn Mendes in the star-studded cast are Javier Bardem and Constance Wu as well.

