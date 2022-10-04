Soha Ali Khan daughter Inaaya wished her on her birthday

Inaaya, Soha’s daughter, and Kunal Kemmu, who is married to Inaaya, wrote nice things about her on social media.

Today, Soha Ali Khan turned another year older. Inaaya, Soha’s daughter, and Kunal Kemmu, who is married to soha, wrote nice things about her on social media.

Soha posted a picture of a note from her daughter that was written by hand on her Instagram Story. Soha’s daughter gave her a sweet note that she had written by hand. The actor put a red heart on Inaaya’s handwritten note and posted it on her Instagram Stories.

When Inaaya wrote a birthday wish for her mother, she misspelled some words. The note reads, “For mama, I love you so much and may you have a very happy birthday. Love, Inaaya.”



Soha’s husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, sent her a sweet note and a set of pictures to wish her a happy birthday.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “To my forever muse. Funny sleeper. Someone I drive nuts. Someone i am nuts about. My partner in everything I love to do even when it might not be something that she loves..ok I got carried away. Only in things that she loves. After all she is a princess. My princess and we can be royals or dress up like them atleast. Happy birthday my love my forever sunshine @sakpataudi.”In the last picture, the royal family was front and center. As Soha, Kunal remade the movie characters Anarkali and Salim.In September 2017, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu had their first child, a daughter named Inaaya.Soha was most recently seen at work in the web series “Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.” Next, she will be in the upcoming “Hush Hush” on Amazon Prime Video with Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna. It’s coming out on September 22.